SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The miracle twin elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo have been named: Yaad and Tukada.

Yaad means “memory” in Indian. Tukada, also Indian, means “chip.”

Mali and her twins in The Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve. (Clare Normoyle/NewsChannel 9)

After letting the community vote for their preferences, the Onondaga County Executive gave the honors of announcing the winning names to a Micron’s Chief People Officer, April Arnzen.

Ryan McMahon said, “This year, we saw two miracles.”

He called Micron’s $100 billion commitment to the Town of Clay a: “Historic investment in us by the greatest memory technology company in the world. Investment that nobody has ever seen in any other community.”

“Our elephants here wanted to try to one-up Micron,” he said, referencing the second miracle.

Twin elephants are extremely rare. The babies are often stillborn or too weak to survive.

“We’re really, really lucky,” said County Executive McMahon who updated the community on the animals’ weights.

Yaad was born 220 pounds and now weighs 252 pounds.

Tukada, who needed veternarian help to survive, was born 237 pounds and now weighs 254 pounds.

Onondaga County did not release the results of the naming poll.