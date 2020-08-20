Narcan drive-thru training in Onondaga Co. set for Aug. 31

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a Narcan drive-thru training open to the community in Onondaga County on August 31.
The free training, which will be put on by the Healing Hearts and Prevention Network, will be providing socially distanced lessons on how to use a Narcan kit.
The goal is to help reduce the stigma and spread awareness about overdose-related deaths and how they can be prevented.
The training will be held in the Prevention Network parking lot at 906 Spencer Street in Syracuse.
Narcan kits will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Along with the training, free medication disposal pouches and information on local resources will be handed out.
