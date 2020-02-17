Nascentia Health cuts staff, restructures company

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nascentia Health is cutting 71 jobs and restructuring the company because of changes from the State Health Department.

The company said Nursing Home members are being taken off the company’s managed long term care plan – losing $400 million in revenue this year.

Nascentia Health also said it is losing millions of dollars from funding – used to fix the state medicaid deficit.

