Nascentia Health, Onondaga Co. to give homebound clients access to COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers who are homebound and are concerned about getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine can worry less now that the region is working on a way to solve that problem.

Now that the region has access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, it’s easier to reach people in communities who may not be able to get to the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 that the county is working with organizations Nascentia Health to get a tally of how many people need this service. They’re taking a look at how many seniors in the county get homebound care and surveying those who don’t have any care at all but live alone.

Nascentia Health announced the start of this initiative yesterday, administering the area’s first at-home vaccinations to their eligible clients and live-in caretakers.

“We’re very happy to be at this point and this phase and we’re going to get through these vaccinations quicker than people think. And then we’ll move on to recovery from this pandemic and that will be a lot of work in and of itself,” said McMahon.

Just five days from now, Nascentia Health expects to have administered 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for at-home individuals.

