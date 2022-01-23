Nascentia Health receives generous donation in memory of Chris Destito for new community project

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Twelve years after his passing, Chris Destito’s family made a generous donation to Nascentia Health in his memory.

On Friday, Chris’ wife, RoAnn Destito, recently retired New York State Commissioner of General Services, son Christopher Destito Jr. and his fiancé Jennifer Calandra, brothers Frank and Orlando Destito and sister Daphne Miklovic presented the donation to Nascentia Health.





The money will be going toward the renovations of the event and conference center at the upcoming Nascentia Neighborhood at the Beeches in Rome, previously owned by the Destito family. Nascentia says the tavern will be named in memory of Chris Destito.

Back in April 2021, Nascentia Health purchased the former Beeches. The plan now is to renovate and transform the 52-acre property to an “aging-in-place” community, all while continuing to provide a conference center as an events venue for the public.

“Chris would be very supportive of the fact that Nascentia is really impacting the community. He loved the community and was very much in support of the people of Rome. Economic development, tourism and hospitality are all part of my husband’s legacy.” roann destito, wife of Chris & former nys general services commissioner





The Nascentia Neighborhood conference center is anticipated to open for hosting private and public events in 2023. Learn more about the project here.