Nascentia Health to buy and develop Beeches complex in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nascentia Health announced on Tuesday that it is buying the 50+ acre Beeches complex in Rome and plans to transform the property into a mixed-use development.

The development will include independent and supportive housing options for seniors. The property conversion will focus on repurposing The Beeches Restaurant and Conference Center and the Inn at the Beeches, which closed at the end of 2018. The conference center will be updated as a communal space and will be available for holding private meetings and venues. The project is expected to bring valuable healthcare jobs to the area.

Nascentia Health says existing businesses will not be affected and will continue their leases.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Nascentia Health to adapt this beautiful and historic estate for the future in a meaningful way that exemplifies the importance of The Beeches and the Destito family to the Rome Community,” says CEO of Nascentia Health, Kate Rolf, MBA, CHCE, FACHE. “Our renovation plans will bring needed jobs and resources to the area. We’re looking forward to partnering with our Rome neighbors to plan and deliver a new community resource.”

The complex has been owned and operated by the Destito family since 1949. The Destito family—Frank, Dominick, and Orrie—who are 3rd generation owners of the property, note that “we explored may options and proposals for the reuse of this iconic property, hoping to find one that would have the resources and vision to keep it in its entirety, develop something that would benefit the community, and keep its history and beauty intact. It was with Nascentia we found this great combination.”

Nascentia Health currently operates its home and community-based healthcare system throughout 48 Upstate New York counties.