National Baseball Hall of Fame officially reopens with new safety guidelines

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has officially reopened following New York State’s regionally-focused phased reopening plan with additional health and safety procedures in place.

The reopening comes as the Mohawk Valley, which includes Cooperstown, begins Phase Four of the State’s reopening plan.

The Museum has reportedly come up with a comprehensive health and safety plan developed in accordance with CDC guidelines that has been reviewed by a certified Industrial Hygiene Technician to make sure cleanliness standards are met with physical distancing and reduced contact for visitors and staff.

Additional information on the Museum’s reopening plan can be found here, with a summary of health and safety procedures implemented by the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will be open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Timed admission tickets will be available for purchase here on a first-come, first serve basis. The tickets will give visitors a specific date and time to visit the Museum which will help to alleviate congestion throughout the museum.

New York State guidelines require all staff and guests to wear face masks which will be provided by the Museum at the entrance for those who do not have one.

Directional markers have reportedly been added throughout the Museum with signage reminding visitors of safety procedures and more than 25 hand sanitizer stations have also been added. Larger gathering spaces such as the Grandstand Theatre, Bullpen Theatre, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse will remain closed until further notice.

The Museum is normally open everyday of the year except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, however due to COVID-19, the Museum has been closed since March 15.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel this summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend events. The Class of 2020 – consisting of Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker – will be inducted on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Cooperstown, alongside any new members elected as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The Awards Presentation on Saturday, July 24, 2021 will recognize the Hall of Fame’s 2020 and 2021 Award Winners, including 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Nick Cafardo, 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner Ken “Hawk” Harrelson and the winner of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, David Montgomery.