LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day hits close to home in Central New York after the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who had Cerebral Palsy.

When Kristin Mark, whose 8-year-old son has Cerebral Palsy, heard about Jordan, her heart broke. “It brought me to tears.”

She says her son Carter struggles everyday. He has Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy which requires him to be in a wheelchair and use a walker. He goes to physical, occupational, and speech therapy daily. “Every day something new comes about with Carter,” she said. “He’s learning something new, he’s doing something new, it’s just the little baby steps that really make a big difference in everyday life. And we can’t really thank his teachers during the day enough.”

Carter says he loves to play sports, especially basketball. He also likes to play with his brothers, who his mother says seem to like playing with him even more. “They’re so good to him, so good to him. They’re brothers and they definitely fight.”

She said they have a good team, but she struggles finding resources for him. However, her family is always up to the challenge. “It’s our normal, and on good days, on really good days, you get nervous, because it’s like, we’re not used to this normal, you know?”

Resources for individuals with Cerebral Palsy: