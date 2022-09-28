Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Wake up and smell the (heavily discounted) coffee.

Coffee chains including Tim Hortons, Dunkin’ and even Stewart’s are once again celebrating National Coffee Day by offering free and discounted coffee — or other perks and promotions — to customers in need of a pick-me-up on Sept. 29.

After all, Americans just can’t get enough of the stuff. Coffee consumption in the U.S. has only increased in recent years, with 66% of Americans describing themselves as daily coffee drinkers — a two-decade high, according to a March 2022 report from the National Coffee Association.

Looking to hop on the bandwagon? There’s no better opportunity than National Coffee Day. Here are just some of the shops offering discounted drinks on Sept. 29:

Stewart’s Shops

From 12 p.m. to close, all Stewart’s Shops will offer free hot coffee in any size. Choose from French Vanilla, Maple French Toast, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, or Pumpin Spice!

The offer also includes free iced or cold brew coffee, no purchase is needed!

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is offering $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee for National Coffee Day, but the only way to receive the deal is by ordering through the app or their website, here.

If you missed out on the deal, no need to worry. Tim Hortons is also offering only $0.99 for medium hot or iced coffee for the entire month of October when you order through the app or website.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations across the country are offering free brewed coffee to all guests on Sept. 29, no purchase necessary. Those who belong to Krispy Kreme Rewards can also nab a free doughnut of their choosing.

Panera Bread

Panera is launching a whole week of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, starting with two free months of membership to its Unlimited Sip Club for customers who subscribe (at $10.99 per month) on Sept. 29. (Existing members will be offered a $2 discount on select drinks).

Subsequent deals include discounts on food, gift cards and delivery fees. Check out Panera’s press release for details.

Peet’s Coffee

Guests at Peet’s can redeem a small drip coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, customers at Peet’s will also be treated to 20% off on in-store purchases of coffee beans, pods or espresso capsules, and online shoppers at Peets.com can take advantage of a 20% discount sitewide.

Sheetz

Customers who visit any of Sheetz’ 660-plus locations can get a free cold-brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. The promotion can only be redeemed in the Sheetz app, but anyone can download the app and become a loyalty member for free.

Starbucks

If you’re a Starbucks lover, you won’t be happy to hear this. According to HITC, Starbucks isn’t planning to do any promotions or deals for National Coffee Day.

McDonald’s

Although McDonald’s isn’t said to be doing anything special for September 29, customers can buy a $1 coffee, hot or iced through the end of the year!

And if you don’t like coffee yourself, you can always show your appreciation to a loved one and make them a ‘coffee lovers basket’ with local coffee grounds from Cafe Kubal, a handmade mug, and other local treats that pair great with caffeine.