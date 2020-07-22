National Defense Authorization Act to give more resources to 10th Mountain Division

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The recent passing of the National Defense Authorization Act through Congress has released a list of new resources for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.

After voting in favor of the FY21 NDAA, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a member of the House of Armed services, announced her assistance in obtaining specific resources.

“I am proud to be the number one advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division each year during the NDAA process, and this year I successfully secured a number of wins for Fort Drum and my district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This critical piece of legislation will deliver a pay raise for our troops, increase funding for science and technology investments, establish a National Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and names Fort Drum as a preferred missile defense site.”

Additional provisions added through Stefanik include: