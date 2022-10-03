A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gas station Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WSYR-TV)- Gas prices are continuing to fall locally, but nationally, many states are seeing a price hike in gas, an all too familiar pain.

The national average is now $3.80, up $0.07 from September 26.

However, gas prices continue to fall in New York.

New York’s average is now $3.60, down $0.08 from September 26.

On September 26, 2021, the New York average was $3.28.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.64, down $0.10 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.78 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.72 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.47 (down 13 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.76 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.71 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.76 (down 8 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.64 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.75 (down 9 cents from last week)

According to AAA, higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average.

Locally, gas prices are still decreasing at a steady rate, unlike out west where Californians are falling victim to the price hike by paying $6.38 per gallon.