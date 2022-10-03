(WSYR-TV)- Gas prices are continuing to fall locally, but nationally, many states are seeing a price hike in gas, an all too familiar pain.
The national average is now $3.80, up $0.07 from September 26.
However, gas prices continue to fall in New York.
New York’s average is now $3.60, down $0.08 from September 26.
On September 26, 2021, the New York average was $3.28.
On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.64, down $0.10 from last week.
Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY
- Batavia – $3.78 (down 7 cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.72 (down 7 cents from last week)
- Elmira – $3.47 (down 13 cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.76 (down 4 cents from last week)
- Rochester – $3.71 (down 10 cents from last week)
- Rome – $3.76 (down 8 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.64 (down 10 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $3.75 (down 9 cents from last week)
According to AAA, higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average.
Locally, gas prices are still decreasing at a steady rate, unlike out west where Californians are falling victim to the price hike by paying $6.38 per gallon.