(WSYR-TV)- As gas prices continue to surge nationally, local gas prices are still falling. Some places around the nation are seeing gas prices nearing $4.00 again, at home we’re seeing gas prices that are down $0.05 from last week.

The national average is now $3.92, up $0.12 from October 3.

New York’s average is $3.63 which is up by approximately $0.03 from last week.

However, Western New York and Central New York have avoided the influx.

On October 10, 2021, the New York average was $3.35.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.58, down $0.06 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.75 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.69 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.48 (up 1 cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.69 (down 2 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.58 (down 6 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.72 (down 3 cents from last week)

According to AAA, high gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide. Locally, pump prices have escaped factors that are pushing gas prices up across most of the country. But rising oil prices could soon impact local gas prices.