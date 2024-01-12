WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A majority of people in the tri-county area have gotten their power restored, but there are still some waiting for the lights to come back on.

According to the National Grid outage map, about 1,700 customers are still without electricity. In St. Lawrence County, just over 800 customers are still without service. Lewis County powered restored to everyone according to the map.

National Grid has an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m. More than 202,100 upstate New York customers were affected by the storm

Jefferson County is still under a state of emergency at this time. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.