National Grid: Customers in eastern suburbs should reduce power usage Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Grid is asking customers in the Fayetteville, Manlius, Pompey, and Jamesville areas to reduce unnecessary power usage Wednesday.

The utility company made the request as crews continue to repair equipment at a power substation that failed Tuesday afternoon, cutting power to about 9,500 customers.

The company asked for the power consumption reduction through noon Wednesday.

In a news release, National Grid provided the following tips for reducing power consumption:

During daylight hours, draw blinds, shades, drapes to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.

to prevent the sun from making your home too hot. Slightly increase air conditioner settings – Lower air conditioner temperatures require more energy and are costlier to operate. Set the thermostat as high as comfort will permit.

Lower air conditioner temperatures require more energy and are costlier to operate. Set the thermostat as high as comfort will permit. Turn off your pool pump – Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy—second only to the air conditioning unit.

Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy—second only to the air conditioning unit. Use oscillating fans, which consume less energy than air conditioners.

Delay the use of hot water appliances like dish washers and washing machines.

Turn off lights when they are not needed.

Unplug electronics – Even though your electronics, like televisions and computers, are turned off they may still draw electricity. Unplug any unnecessary electronics and chargers. In addition, using an advanced power strip on your entertainment system will reduce “phantom load” energy consumption and can save you up to $60 annually.

