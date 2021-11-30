National Grid helps decorate Samaritan Center for holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Samaritan Center on the city’s Northside, thanks to National Grid.

On Tuesday, National Grid employees visited the Samaritan Center to help decorate its dining area for the holidays. Its something they do every year. However, last year because of the pandemic, National Grid took a year off. But they are thrilled to be back this year, continuing their tradition. It’s all part of National Grid’s overall commitment to the community; they are calling it Project C.

“(It) involves everything from supporting sustainability to workforce development to improving quality of life in Central New York and here’s just another opportunity for us to help celebrate the holidays and help out an organization that does great work,” says Alberto Bianchetti, Central New York Regional Director for National Grid.

The Samaritan Center says it feels good to have National Grid help them decorate for the holiday season and want it to be a place where people feel good and comfortable.

The Samaritan Center is an organization that aims to combat hunger by providing hot meals twice a day to those in need. It is located in the former St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at the corner of North State and East Willow Streets.