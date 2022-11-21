SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need.

Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families in the neighboring area experiencing food insecurity issues.

This year is projected to be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever and that’s why National Grid is making charitable efforts to provide Thanksgiving dinners to vulnerable individuals and families this year.

On Monday, November 21, National Grid employees will assemble meal boxes that will be delivered to local households to ensure that multiple families can enjoy the holiday.

National Grid’s Season of Giving involves employees volunteering at holiday programs and making donations to local human services agencies. They launched the program last week by contributing $6 million in shareholder funds to create two new programs that help to give back.

One is called the Hope & Warmth Energy Fund, which will provide emergency financial assistance to National Grid’s vulnerable customers experiencing challenges in affording their energy bills. Those customers also have an income above the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) eligibility guidelines.

The other called Hearts Fighting Hunger will provide emergency food assistance to eligible National Grid New York customers with a past-due account and vulnerable household members, who exceed the income limit to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Brady Market is also accepting orders until the end of the day Monday, November 21, for Thanksgiving Dinner pickups. Thanksgiving Dinner pickup is scheduled for Thursday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brady Market on 307 Gifford Street in Syracuse.

Individual orders are $16 and include sliced roast turkey with a choice of white or dark meat, sides of mashed potatoes, stuffing, whipped squash, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and gravy, and lastly a sliced pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Family dinners serve eight to ten people and cost $175 for a 12-16 pound Turkey and the same sides and dessert as previously listed.

To order your meal, visit the Brady Markets website.