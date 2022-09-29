CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve already turned on the heat inside your home, you’ll likely see an increase in your next utility bill.

But don’t be alarmed National Grid is warning its customers, that home heating bills will spike this winter.

Cranking up that thermostat could cost you much more than usual this winter.

“With all this going on in the world today with the cost of coal, the cost of transportation. I assumed it would go up,” says Maria Vinciguerra, a Liverpool homeowner.

Unfortunately, Vinciguerra is right.

“For National Grid customers we’re looking at about a 39 percent increase year over year. When you consider the five-month winter period which is November to March it works out to about $263 for those five months,” says Jared Paventi, communications manager for National Grid.

The highest it’s been since the winter of 2005 – 2006. The reason for the spike? It all boils down to supply and demand.

The war in Ukraine has a major impact.

The warmer weather we had over the summer is another reason. More people were using their air conditioning, requiring more electricity which means more natural gas was bought this past summer.

But even with National Grid predicting higher costs, Vinciguerra says she’s not too worried.

“Unfortunately that’s the way things are in this world today. We have to roll with it,” says Vinciguerra.

A positive attitude with a plan.

“Instead of going out to breakfast with the girls two times a week. Maybe I’ll go one time a week. But I want to be comfortable in my home, so it doesn’t really concern me,” says Vinciguerra.

Not all National Grid customers feel the same way. But there are ways to save.

“Opening your blinds in your house during the day to let the sunshine in. The ambient sunshine can warm a room. Close them at night to prevent any draft from escaping,” says Paventi.

National Grid says right now is the perfect time to turn on your thermostat, that way you can figure out where your comfort level is.

“If they can lower their thermostat 1 or 2 degrees that can cut percentage points off of your annual energy spending and as a result create real savings,” says Paventi.

