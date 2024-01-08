SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR TV) — This is not going to be your average winter storm.

Central New Yorkers can expect a lot of rain and high winds Tuesday night.

“The storm is going to have the greatest in Oswego County, Jefferson County, the Tug Hill. That’s not to say everyone is going to be spared,” said National Grid communications manager Jared Paventi. “You need to look at higher elevations as well. So, foothills in the Adirondacks, the hills south of Syracuse.”

National Grid says those in the path of the storm should stay inside and make sure they have the essentials.

“Stock up on flashlights and batteries now,” Paventi said. “Make sure you are doing everything you need to do to power up mobile devices. If you plan on using a generator, this is a good time to review the safety instructions to make sure you are operating it correctly.”

National Grid has been tracking the storm since last week. They’ll have crews standing by to repair outages once they are notified.

“We have plenty of resources on the ground in terms of individuals who can go out and assess damage and what repairs need to be made to forestry crews that can make sure trees can be moved correctly,” Paventi said. “People will see a large number of utility trucks in the community, working to restore their electricity as quickly as possible.”

Click here to track or report outages.