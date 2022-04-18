EAST SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — National Grid is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts Monday in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for heavy, wet snow across portions of Central, Eastern and Northern New York.

The company is prepared if the storm impacts the electricity system and is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Drive slowly. National Grid says the number one hazard for the company’s electric system during a snow event is motor vehicles.

“Every weather event is a challenge for our crews, but we have experienced teams that are out there. We have experienced planners that are at the controls to dispatch our crews to restore power as quickly as we can in the cases of service interruptions. It just happens to be falling in April as opposed to February,” Jared Paventi from National Grid, said.

Stay informed and connected: Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties. Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage.