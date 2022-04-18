WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Electricity companies in the North Country are preparing for the looming late-season winter storm.

In a message to customers on Monday, April 18, National Grid confirmed that it is preparing regional operations for the approaching nor-easter winter storm.

This storm is currently calling for heavy, wet snow across portions of Northern, Central and Eastern New York beginning on Monday night and is expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Over a foot of snow is expected in higher elevations and the storm may produce one to two inches of snow per hour. As a result, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued across the region.

To prepare, National Grid said that it is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts in its Upstate New York region. The company said that it is prepared to respond in the event service is disrupted.

National Grid customers were also urged to keep flashlights and extra batteries available and charge mobile devices to remain connected in the event of an outage.

Below are additional tips for how to prepare before a storm and for during a storm.

Before a storm Charge cell phones, laptops and other devices

Turn the refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings

Ensure your home is secure

Assemble an emergency kit

Establish a “safe room” During a storm Disconnect sensitive appliances if an outage occurs

Leave a light switch on

Consider all downed wires dangerous

Never operate a generator indoors

Keep warm

Consider moving to an alternate location if safe

Power outages can be reported to National Grid online or by calling 1-800-867-5222.