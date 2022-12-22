CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, employees with National Grid from two different states and one other county were deployed to New York State to help with the storm that will bring the potential for power outages.

Jared Paventi, a communications manager for National Grid, said there will be 2,800 employees across the state helping. They’re coming from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Canada. Paventi said based on what meteorologists are forecasting, this storm could be tricky. “A lot of the repairs we may find ourselves in due to the wind and potential of ice, could be labor intensive.” Paventi adds, “when you talk about a pole being damaged, it could take up to 6 hours just to replace one pole on the side of the road.”

Paventi said he wants customers to enjoy the holidays just like they normally would. “I want our customers to have power on Sunday so that way when they wake up and they go to open presents, and they get together with their family or they want to just sit back and enjoy the peace of the holiday, whether they’re celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah or they’re prepping for Kwanzaa, I want them to have power.”

Paventi also recommends customers charge their phones, buy water, have extra batteries and make sure flashlights are working.