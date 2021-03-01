National Grid preps for strong winds; Shares tips on power outages for customers

(WSYR-TV) — March in Central New York will be roaring in with strong winds, snow squalls, and cold temperatures on Monday and National Grid says it’ll be prepared.

National Grid says its increasing staff, extending evening and overnight shifts and closely monitoring the forecast. It has also activated its comprehensive emergency response plan , including:

Securing extra resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, National Grid also provides customers with the following safety reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

to expedite restoration. Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can receive personalized alerts via text, email or phone call when an outage is detected on their premises. Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage .

can receive personalized alerts via text, email or phone call when an outage is detected on their premises. . For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.