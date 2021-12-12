National Grid restoration efforts following Saturday’s storm: What to expect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After extreme wind gusts of up to 80 mph and heavy rain on Saturday, December 11, National Grid has sent out upwards of 3,300 workers across Upstate New York to restore the hazardous repercussions of the storm.

As of 10 a.m., workers have restored power to nearly 148,000 of the more than 215,000 customers impacted by the storm.

These workers have worked around the clock as a part of the comprehensive emergency response plan.

Crews from North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, and Ontario will be arriving on December 12 to help with these efforts.

Areas impacted the most included the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Monroe, Oswego, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

“This was an extremely destructive storm,” said Matt Barnett, National Grid’s Vice President of New York Electric Operations

Barnett warns locals of impacted areas that these efforts take time and that cleanup, reconstruction, and restoration will be labor-intensive and time-consuming.

Hardest hit areas can expect some power outages to extend beyond 48 hours potentially.

“In addition to our critical public safety activities, we are assessing the damage to our system and equipment to provide estimated restoration times,” said Barnett

National Grid will contribute dry ice and bottled water today from noon to 4 p.m. at the locations below:

Western New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

– JFK Community Center

114 Hickory St.

Buffalo, N.Y. 14204

– City of Batavia Fire Dept.

18 Evans St.

Batavia, N.Y. 14020

– Niagara Falls Fire Station No. 8

320 Hyde Park Blvd

Niagara Falls NY 14303

– Murphy Training Center

665 Brigham Rd.

Dunkirk, N.Y. 14048



Central New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

– Watertown CitiBus Garage

544 Newell St

Watertown, NY 13601

– Oswego Fire Dept (back parking lot)

35 East Seneca Street

Oswego NY 13126

For further information on outages, restoration, and cleanup times or tips on how to stay safe, visit the National Grid website.