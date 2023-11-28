SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the winter storm advisory, National Grid is reminding Central New Yorkers to keep safety a priority if the storm impacts the energy delivery system.

National Grid has extended employee work shifts and pre-positioned crews across CNY service areas during the lake-effect snowfall that started Monday night and is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

If a power outage occurs, National Grid customers should notify the company online and follow the Electricity & Generator Safety reminders below:

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

If the power is out, use flashlights or other battery-powered lights. Do not use candles, which can pose a fire hazard.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

If you experienced a power outage and live near a downed power line, National Grid reminds you to use extreme caution and always assume that downed power lines and wires are carrying live electricity.

The same goes for fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them and puddles or flooded areas where downed power lines are.