(WSYR-TV)– As thunderstorms begin to make their way through Central New York on July 24, National Grid is boosting its staffing levels amid the severe weather threat.

The National Grid company has increased its staffing level in Western and Central New York until Monday, July 25.

Meteorologists are predicting strong winds with potentially damaging gusts and dangerous lighting throughout the day and overnight.

National Grid has devised an emergency response plan that includes the following:

Securing external resources and mobilizing crews in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Pre-staging crews and materials in regions forecasted to be hardest hit.

Reaching out to elected, municipal, and emergency management officials to keep them updated on preparations and provide safety information.

Informing customers through traditional and social media, email, texts, and on the National Grid website with messages that include storm safety and preparation tips.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

The company is also encouraging customers to keep safety precautions in mind. These safety tips include the following:

If a power outage occurs, notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines . Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Customers who depend on electrically powered life-support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as life-support customers by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Click here for their full-Service Restoration plan.

To help stay informed and connected, customers can text “REG” to 64743 to receive personalized alerts via text. Customers can also text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage to help the company expedite its services. They urge customers to download their app to help keep up to date with local power outages and in-depth storm safety information.

To learn more about National Grid, you can visit their website by clicking here.