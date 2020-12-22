National Grid warning customers of potential holiday scams

(WSYR-TV) — National Grid is warning customers of potential holiday scams.

The company said they have had reports recently where callers claim to be offering refunds or discounts. Customers may notice their Caller ID displays an incoming call from a nearby town or the neighborhood where they live.

National Grid said one way to tell you are talking to an actual representative is to ask them for your account number. If they can’t give it to you, then hang up the phone.

