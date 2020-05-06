National Grid warns of new COVID-19 scam

(WSYR-TV) — National Grid is warning its customers of another COVID-19 scam.
Callers are pretending to be National Grid representatives and they tell people that unless they make a payment in 30 minutes their power will be turned off.
The scammers also use software to show National Grid on caller ID.
The company said when in doubt, hang up and call the customer service number on your bill.
