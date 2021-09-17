National Grid working to fight food insecurity in local schools

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 1,500 boxes of food will be delivered to schools across Central New York to help end child hunger. It’s all part of National Grid’s Day of Service.

Nearly 500 boxes of food were packed on Friday by National Grid employees. The company has partnered with the Food Bank of Central New York to help make this happen.

“We are a long-time partner with the Food Bank of Central New York. Their service area matches ours and hunger is a universal issue for our customers and our citizens in Central New York, and it happens to be Hunger Action Day,” says Alberto Bianchetti, regional executive for National Grid.

Nearly 50 National Grid employees joined volunteers from the Food Bank to help pack the boxes of food at National Grid’s downtown Syracuse office.

“A great opportunity to take a local partner to help us kick off a real commitment, an enhancement of our commitment are the communities we serve,” says Bianchetti.

The boxes are filled with a variety of foods, that are child-friendly and easy to prepare.

“There will be fruits and vegetables, canned fruits and vegetables. There are some healthy snack bars, peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese and I believe some pasta, pasta sauce,” says Brian Mcmanus, Chief Operations Officer for Food Bank of Central New York.

The packed boxes of food will be distributed to needy schools in Central New York. The food will be used to create in-school food pantries, helping families outside of school hours when children do not have access to free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch. Once all the boxes are packed, the Food Bank says they will deliver them to schools across Central New York, including some of our local school districts.

“The adverse outcomes of children that don’t have the food resources, the nutrition that they need are significant. It has a negative impact on learning, on play, on health and it is not a time for any of those,” says Mcmanus.

In addition to National Grid partnering with the Food Bank, more than 250 employees also volunteered across Central New York on Friday, at other local nonprofits, and much more. Over 1,000 National Grid employees also participated across the Empire State.