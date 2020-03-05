National Grid working to fix power outage in Syracuse’s west side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Grid is working to restore the power to around 1,000 customers in Syracuse’s west side.
The outage is mainly located by Skunk City and the zoo.
When NewsChannel 9 checked the area, there were National Grid crews by Richmond Avenue performing repairs.
The company’s website estimates that the power will be back on by midnight, but that is only an estimate.
There is no word on what caused the power outage.
