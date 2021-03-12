National Guard soldier from Marcellus dies in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A Marcellus neighbor serving in the National Guard has died while on duty in Washington, D.C.

Justin Grennell, 26, was one of the soldiers sent to Washington, D.C. in January to step up security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The National Guard said Grennell’s roommate found him unresponsive and called 911, and gave him CPR while waiting for help to arrive.

Grennell was pronounced dead in his hotel room Thursday morning. His death is under investigation by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.