National Initiative To Help Food Pantries In Central New York And Beyond

With more than 21 million new gardens growing across the country, one leading plant provider is finding ways for families to donate their surplus crops to their own local food pantries.

By launching the ‘Grow More. Feed More.’ Initiative, Bonnie Plants teamed up with AmpleHarvest.org to inspire gardeners to donate surplus produce to food pantries to help support those whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about how you can help food pantries in the Central New York community, visit AmpleHarvest.org.


