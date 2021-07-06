National ‘Leave Behind’ program coming to Oneida County

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Whitesboro Police Department and the Oneida County Overdose Response Team have teamed up to participate in in the national “Leave Behind” Narcan program.

According to their release, they are the first local law enforcement agencies to participate in the program, joining the Utica Fire Department and Midstate EMS who joined in October.

“Our first responders are on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, handling multiple and repeat overdose calls under difficult conditions and seeing firsthand the traumatic consequences. I am happy our Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesboro Police Department have joined the Overdose Response Team’s ‘Leave Behind’ program and recognize the benefits of using Narcan to treat substance abuse disorder. We know that Narcan is not the only solution to the overdose crisis, but every time it’s successfully used, it gives someone another chance to get help and find a path to recovery.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

Those who participate in the program can use a naloxone kit, which is left with the patient, family members, friends or bystanders at the scene of a non-fatal overdose.

Kits, which are provided courtesy of Midstate EMS, include a single-step 4 mg Narcan nasal spray dose, an instructional handout for administering and a pocket card with contact information for Oneida County substance use services. After using the kit, participants are still encouraged to call 9-1-1.

“The most important job that members of law enforcement have is to save lives. That person who overdoses is someone’s son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister, and it is our job to do all that we can to save their life. Even after a successful save with Narcan, our job of helping them is not over, it’s just the first step. That is why the Sheriff’s Office is excited and eager to become part of the ‘Leave Behind’ program. This next step of leaving these critical kits with the individuals and their families could mean the difference between life and death if there is another overdose.” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol

Agencies interested in participating in the “Leave Behind” program should call the Oneida County Overdose Response Team at 315-798-5508.