National security expert talks with NewsChannel 9 about US and Iran conflict

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The conflict between the U.S. and Iran escalated on Thursday night when an American airstrike killed one of Iran’s top military leaders. The strike killed General Qasem Soleimani after he landed at the Baghdad airport.

There are now fears that Iran’s response could spiral into a full blown war.

The U.S. is already preparing for any eventuality, the State Department issued a directive for all U.S. citizens to leave Iraq, as additional U.S. troops are headed to the region.

NewsChannel 9 sat down with Bill Smullen, CEO for Clear Path for Veterans and former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell.

