SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The conflict between the U.S. and Iran escalated on Thursday night when an American airstrike killed one of Iran’s top military leaders. The strike killed General Qasem Soleimani after he landed at the Baghdad airport.
There are now fears that Iran’s response could spiral into a full blown war.
The U.S. is already preparing for any eventuality, the State Department issued a directive for all U.S. citizens to leave Iraq, as additional U.S. troops are headed to the region.
NewsChannel 9 sat down with Bill Smullen, CEO for Clear Path for Veterans and former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia
- Man who lit ex-girlfriend on fire sentenced to 25 years
- While most Republicans applaud airstrike, Democrats fear the worst
- Lawmakers say U.S. needs to prepare for retaliation from Iran
- National security expert talks with NewsChannel 9 about US and Iran conflict
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App