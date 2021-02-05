National Wear Red Day raising awareness for women’s heart health

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite COVID-19 taking lives every day, the American Heart Association still cites heart disease as the number one cause of death in the U.S. and worldwide.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the organization celebrated National Wear Red Day, to bring awareness to women’s heart health. Statistics show one in three women will die of heart disease, and those with the public health campaign hope to change that.

To get involved, you can wear red and share photos on social media with the hashtag #GoRed, #WearRedDay, or #GoRedSyracuse. Tag the American Heart Association with @AHANewYork on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with the Chairwoman of the Syracuse Go Red for Women Campaign, Kristin Rubino, who also happens to be a heart disease survivor.

“There are just too many deaths because people wake up and feel like I did…and not take any action,” Rubino said.

Rubino was forced to take action back in 2019 when she woke up with severe chest pain. She assumed it was bronchitis or another virus. But as the day went on, she saw a doctor.

“When I got up and started going about my day, I felt this pain in my jaw and I was a little nauseous. And I was like, ‘oh gosh, there are too many things going on for this to be nothing,'” Rubino said.

Turns out, he was having an aortic aneurysm, the results of a condition she was born with but didn’t know about. Doctors told her she had a bicuspid aortic heart valve. Despite having many symptoms throughout her life, Rubino brushed them off.

“Women delay seeking medical care and they are often undertreated because they underrepresented their symptoms,” said Dr. Hana Smith, a Cardiologist for St. Joseph’s Health.

Dr. Smith said she notices most women will take care of others before paying attention to their own health, which sets them behind. This trend has grown worse during the pandemic.

“We see a lot of people who, you know, sat on a heart attack at home for a couple of days before they knew to come in and they said, ‘Well I just didn’t want to go to the ER I was afraid I was going to get covid,'” Smith said.

However, Smith says it is safe to go to the hospital, and in fact, you could end up putting yourself at risk for not going.

On top of listening to your body, Smith said prevention is the main part of preventing heart disease. It starts with a healthy diet, sleep, and exercise. Plus, don’t ignore any signs of pain.

“Don’t die of doubt. For anyone watching this, if you feel something’s off, it probably is,” Rubino said.

Smith said the signs of a heart attack can vary for women. Look for chest pain, shortness of breath, any discomfort that travels up to the jaw and the arm, and any intolerance of exercise. As always, be sure to see a doctor regularly.