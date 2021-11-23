Nationally known Indigenous singer passes away, her sister tells NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joanne Shenandoah, one of the most important voices among indigenous people, passed away at the age of 64 her sister confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

She was a Grammy-winning musician and humanitarian, receiving accolades from around the world.

She’s played at the White House, the Vatican, shared the stage with top performers and heads of the state. Shenandoah was a member of the Oneida Nation and a founding board member of the Hiawatha Institute for Indigenous Knowledge, a non-profit higher learning educational facility that is based on Iroquois principles.

And she worked on the Attorney General’s national task force of children exposed to violence for the Department of Justice.

The Associated Press has said she is one of “America’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed Native American musicians of her time.”

Shenandoah was featured in NewsChannel 9’s Remarkable Women special earlier this year.