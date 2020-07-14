‘Nature In Your Hands At Home’ and At Baltimore Woods Nature Center This Summer

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus is open for summer camp and they’ve also come up with a new way for kids to take in the outdoors from their own backyard this year.

Executive Director Whitney Lash-Marshall says that on-site summer camp options are available but limited due to regulations amid COVID-19. Baltimore Woods wants to ensure that all families can enjoy outdoor fun this summer and the team has adapted their in-person programs to reach audiences across Central New York.

Virtual programs that include live field trips, at-home activities and games, and storytelling are all part of their “Nature in Your Hands at Home” project.

If you think your kids would have fun this summer by participated in the summer programming at Baltimore Woods, their staff-directed, self-guided summer camp experience has weekly sessions through August 28th. To learn more about all of their programs visit BaltimoreWoods.org or connect with them on social media.