(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for our monthly visit with Nave’s Neighbors, when the Nave Law Firm introduces us to groups that are making a difference in Central New York. It’s all part of their community initiative.

This month’s organization, Safe Space CNY, is entering a new phase opening a new space to serve people. The central location will allow Safe Space to change the conversation around mental health by education, connecting and supporting others through a peer-to-peer network.

Safe Space needs your help to provide a respite, a safe and peaceful place to breathe for individuals, and to educate and empower those individuals on how to self-manage their mental health.

As a valuable member of the community, Safe Space invites you to be a part of their journey by meeting the Safe Space team, hear shared visions and help them furnish our new space. Everything in the space will not be just a physical object but a building block in creating a foundation for our organization and, by extension, our community. You will be able to:

Choose furnishing that you wish to purchase to donate.

Have your name or company name embroidered furnishings to show your support to the community.

Be a part of the founders’ wall.

Also take back a part of Safe Space for your company or home.

You can help Safe Space grow by attending their open house, this Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 120 East Washington Street. It’s a casual gathering, with music from Just Joe and mocktails from Casual Girl.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it that night. All the items will be on the Safe Space Store at SafeSpaceCNY.org where you can go through the very same process, just from the comfort of your own home and on your time.

You can also learn more about Nave Law and their community initiative at NaveCares.com.