Navy Veteran and Westhill grad, Francis Conole, to challenge Rep. Katko in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rep. John Katko has been able to fight off a democrat push to take over his seat the last three elections with the last two wins coming against Dana Balter.

Afternoon announcing his intent Tuesday, coming in 2022, Francis Conole is running to replace Katko in the state’s 24th Congressional District.

Conole, a Westhill graduate, is a fourth-generation Central New Yorker who graduated college from the U.S. Naval Academy and is an Iraq War Veteran. He currently serves as a Commander in the Navy Reserves as a Captain.

“We’ve just come out of one the toughest years in our history. Not only have we battled a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and gutted small businesses and working families, we’re facing the threats of global warming and real threats to our Democracy. We have a representative who is MIA in confronting these challenges, voted against critical relief for Central New Yorkers, and stands with a party that wants to deny people the right to vote. I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and I am running to fight for our working families – for better jobs and wages, for better schools and affordable healthcare, childcare and housing, and investments in clean energy that will create good paying jobs.” Francis Conole, Democratic Candidate for Representative in NY’s 24th Congressional District

Following his tours at sea, Francis served in the Office of Naval Intelligence and volunteered in 2008 to serve on President Obama’s Armed Forces Inaugural Committee.

After his return from Iraq, he received an MBA from the University of Maryland through the G.I. Bill while also earning a MA in National Security Studies from the Naval War College.