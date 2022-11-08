ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland’s Cortaca Jug football game has found its voice.

Longtime New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck from NBC 4 New York sports will serve as the play-by-by announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium.

The football game will be televised live on the YES Network on Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

Beck is an Ithaca College alum from the class of 1978 and in 2017 he was awarded the Jessica Savitch Award of Distinction for Excellence in Journalism by the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

During the game, he will work alongside a team of students from the college’s Roy H. Park School of Communications for the network’s broadcast of the game.

Beck has worked for the past two decades at NBC 4 New York, where he is currently the lead sports anchor. In 2021 he was named The National Sports Anchor of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable Magazine and founded the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp, an immersive experience that results in scores of campers each year pursuing communications at the collegiate level.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to represent my alma mater on the airwaves,” said Beck. “I am thrilled to collaborate with some talented sportscasters of tomorrow on the Cortaca Jug broadcast. For me personally, this is an assignment where the past, present, and future all collide at iconic Yankee Stadium.”

Students will also be able to work as part of the YES Network broadcast which will be streamed by Ithaca College Television at ICTV.org and on the YES App. The college’s student-run radio station WICB will air the game as well, to Central New York at 91.7 FM and stream everywhere at WICB.org.

“Bruce Beck is one of the best in the business and we are so grateful to have his incredible announcing talent and the wonderful mentorship he provides our students,” said Amy Falkner, dean of the Park School. “He is a gem and he bleeds Bomber blue. He will inspire to great heights our young men and women contributing to the game production, providing color commentary, and reporting from the sidelines.”

Approximately 50 students will be involved in the broadcast, according to Falkner, in what Sports Illustrated described as “the biggest little game in the nation”—at Yankee Stadium.

A limited number of game tickets remain available for purchase at Ticketmaster and at cortacajug.com.