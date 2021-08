CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NBT Bank on West Genesee Street at Kasson Road in Camillus was robbed Saturday morning, according to Camillus Police.

Officers had the victim in custody just five minutes after the they received the report, officials said.

There was no threat to the community, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (315) 487-6425.