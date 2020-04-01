NBT Bank Stadium project to resume on Wednesday; work reclassified as essential construction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After consulting with the county law department, and review of the governor’s order, the Onondaga County Executive Office said the NBT Bank Stadium project will continue on Wednesday.
It was halted on Monday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a stop on all non-essential construction projects as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It was first assumed that the baseball stadium work, on things like new seats and lights, would have to stop.
After a second look, it has been determined that the renovation can start back up.
