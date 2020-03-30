NBT Bank Stadium renovation put on hold as of Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NBT Bank Stadium renovation has been put on hold as of Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all non-essential construction projects would come to a halt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Executive’s Office told NewsChannel 9 that its law department is looking to see if this would include the baseball stadium project or if it could resume quickly as an essential project.

The Syracuse Mets home opener was supposed to be in a few weeks, but General Manager Jason Smorol said a new date is unknown.

He also said that they are working under the same guidelines as Major League Baseball, whose commissioner has said Opening Day won’t be until at least mid-May.