NBT Bank Stadium undergoing huge renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NBT Bank Stadium is going through some huge renovations at the moment.

The amount of work in Phase Two seems almost endless.

In left field, they are preparing the foundation for an elevated long bar tavern for fans.

Right field is getting a new party deck that is two and a half times bigger than the older one.





The new party deck will be elevated and covered for events and parties or some premium ticket games.





In the past this stadium has never had the connection around the back of our home run fence and now we’re going to. So, we’re going to have those entertainment opportunities with the long bar tavern, at the party deck. Archie Wixson — Commissioner Director of Facilities for Onondaga County

New grass is coming in for the field.

All this work was planned for the end of the season, but crews got about a four-week jump start because of the pandemic, which canceled all of the Syracuse Mets games.

The Hank Sauer Room is getting a total makeover to make it much bigger, give fans a better view of home plate by turning it and adding a newly renovated gathering area outside.

The goal is to have this in use year-round for events.

“This is the largest group of renovations,” said Wixson. “We’ve done some small things, a lot of it behind the scenes where you wouldn’t see but this is a long time coming.”

Premium seating behind home plate and in left field will feature fixed swivel seats and tables.

Also in left field, there will be field turn lawn seating.

All this, along with Phase One improvements like new lights, will bring a new fan experience.

“They’re going to come back and see a totally transitioned stadium,” said Wixson.

Wixson also said that there will be a new front entrance experience to the stadium and a greatly improved ADA entrance to the concourse from right field.

All this work is set to be done by April, just in case Mets baseball starts back up at that time.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.