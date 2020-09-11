NBT Bank Stadium getting renovations done

(WSYR-TV) — Whenever they do get back to baseball, the NBT Bank Stadium will look a lot different.

The latest piece of the $25 million worth of upgrades are happening now.

The stadium is getting a whole new field. The old grass gone, surface below all leveled out and new natural grass coming.

The stadium also has new lights, seats, paint and a deck around the outfield.

These are among the many upgrades as part of the deal to keep the Mets here for years to come.

