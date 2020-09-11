(WSYR-TV) — Whenever they do get back to baseball, the NBT Bank Stadium will look a lot different.
The latest piece of the $25 million worth of upgrades are happening now.
The stadium is getting a whole new field. The old grass gone, surface below all leveled out and new natural grass coming.
The stadium also has new lights, seats, paint and a deck around the outfield.
These are among the many upgrades as part of the deal to keep the Mets here for years to come.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NBT Bank Stadium getting renovations done
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge Media Availability 9/11
- Cornell University infection rate under 1%
- WATCH: Quite a chilly Friday night!
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App