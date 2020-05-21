Interactive Maps

Nearly 1,800 National Grid customers without power in Onondaga County

Local News
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Grid’s outage website reports that nearly 1,800 customers are in the dark. Most of the outages are in the Town of Onondaga near Onondaga Community College.

The company’s website says a crew has been assigned and that power is expected to be restored around 1:00am.

No word currently on what caused the outage.

