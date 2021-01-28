Nearly $2.2. billion given to small businesses through latest round of PPP

(WSYR-TV) — The US Small Business Administration announced billions of dollars inn loans through the latest Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) enrollment.
The program re-opened in the middle of January and has so far provided $35 billion in aid to small businesses across the country.
This latest round awards more than 20,000 loans to New York small businesses. That’s roughly $2.2 billion in aid.
