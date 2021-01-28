Nearly $2.2. billion given to small businesses through latest round of PPP

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, a sign is posted on a closed store in North Miami, Fla. Small businesses hoping for more leeway in using coronavirus loan money were disappointed as the government released instructions for seeking forgiveness for the loans. Forms the Small Business Administration released late Friday, May 15, 2020 didn’t address two concerns shared by many owners about the Paycheck Protection Program. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The US Small Business Administration announced billions of dollars inn loans through the latest Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) enrollment.

The program re-opened in the middle of January and has so far provided $35 billion in aid to small businesses across the country.

This latest round awards more than 20,000 loans to New York small businesses. That’s roughly $2.2 billion in aid.