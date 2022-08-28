UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, were taken off the streets and turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Utica.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office held the event in conjunction with the Utica Police Department.

Neighbors were able to turn in working and non-working unloaded firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a pre-paid gift card.

This event is part of an ongoing initiative to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers.

To date, the Attorney General’s office has taken more than 3,300 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives.

Gun violence is a scourge that devastates neighborhoods and endangers New York families. Gun buybacks, such as the one we hosted yesterday, are one of the many ways I am working to combat this crisis, reduce crime, and protect New Yorkers from harm. Every gun that was turned in is a potential tragedy prevented and a potential life saved, and I thank the Utica Police Department for their invaluable support and collaboration. ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES, (D) NEW YORK

Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s collection of firearms:

296 guns total

177 ghost guns

42 long guns

41 handguns

33 non-working guns

3 assault rifles

“Reducing gun violence is a top priority of my administration,” said Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri. “The city was proactive in utilizing federal resources to hire more police officers to specifically reduce gun violence. These actions, coupled with efforts such as the gun buyback initiative, have substantive impact in addressing gun violence. I commend Attorney General James for her continued leadership on this important issue.”