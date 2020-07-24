Nearly 3,000 Syracuse University students coming from hot spots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials announced that nearly 3,000 students will be coming from various COVID-19 hot spots, including 700 freshmen.

SU held an hour long meeting on Friday to discuss the university’s plans for those students.

The university has created a portal where students can request an FDA-approved at-home test for those who can’t get tested in their home states.

As we have seen, wait times for results have been getting longer with the demand for tests. Some states are seeing up to two-week wait times for results.

When those results are in they will be sent to the student and the university. As we have seen this week, the Crowne Plaza is one place where students will be able to to live in case of a positive test.

The university announced that it would charge students $1,000 for any student coming to live on campus early in order to quarantine.