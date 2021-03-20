Nearly 700 families served at laundry supply giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When the community asked, Bishop Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church, answered.

“I came up with the idea from a conversation I had with one of our persons that came in for lunch and she asked for detergent,” he said. “I thought she was talking about dish detergent, but she meant laundry detergent and she shared with me that she was using dish detergent to wash her childrens clothes out in the bathtub and then hang them out the window.”

The church partnered with Crouse Health to gather donations of laundry detergent, fabric softener, and bleach for their third giveaway on Saturday.

“When I say amazing, amazing, they just stepped up with a heart of giving that was just overwhelming, it really was overwhelming,” Bishop Bernard said.

Community members from all different walks of life came together to donate these items and they were able to serve nearly 700 families, right around the same number of families they served at their last event.

Event attendee, Geannine Harley, said the event was helpful for people who can’t afford these items at a store to have access to them right in their neighborhood.

“I think it’s very helpful, that’s what the community is for, everybody should help get together and try to help the ones that really need,” she said.