(WSYR-TV) — It’s been nearly a week since more than 200 teamster union workers walked off the job at Sysco Foods in Warners on Tuesday, September 27.

Now the company and the union are planning to sit down at the bargaining table on Wednesday, October 5 to try and resolve ongoing issues.

A union rep says they’ve been without a contract since August and they claim unfair labor practices and are demanding higher wages.

The company says it’s been engaged in good faith discussion.